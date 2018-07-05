NBA Rookie Award Predictions for 2018-19 Season

1 of 9

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

The Rookie of the Year vote should be between the top three picks from the 2018 draft. We'll take No. 1.

Entering the league with spectacular tools, an inside-out skill set, elite college numbers and a starting role, Deandre Ayton is the favorite.

With Alex Len on the way out, Ayton could be looking at 30-plus minutes a game as the Suns' No. 2 option behind Devin Booker. He'll score and rebound more than Luka Doncic, and with far more strength and length, Ayton should shoot a higher percentage than Marvin Bagley III, who also isn't as sharp as a one-on-one shot-creator.

While Booker cooks from the perimeter, Phoenix will use Ayton in the post, where he ranked in the 90th percentile as a scorer and 89th percentile as a passer. Throw in the easy baskets (71.5 percent at the rim), offensive putbacks (93rd percentile) and occasional jump shots (39 made), and Ayton should be a threat to average 15 to 20 points and lead all rookies.