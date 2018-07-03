Colby Rasmus Retires from Baseball After 10 Seasons

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Colby Rasmus #28 of the Baltimore Orioles rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Nationals Park on June 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colby Rasmus is retiring from Major League Baseball at the age of 31.

Per Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun, Rasmus informed Orioles manager Buck Showalter that he was "going to go home and discontinue his career."

Rasmus, who agreed to a minor league deal with the Orioles in February, only played in 18 games this season. He was placed on the disabled list in April with a sore hip and recently returned to the lineup on June 21 and hit a home run off Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer. 

He was a first-round draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2005. The Georgia native made his MLB debut four years later, finishing eighth in National League Rookie of the Year voting. 

His best season came in 2010 with a .276/.361/.498 slash line and 23 home runs in 144 games. 

Rasmus played with five different teams in his MLB career, including the Cardinals, Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays

