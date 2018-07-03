The Opening 2018 Results: WR Kyle Ford Wins MVP, Spencer Rattler Also Shines

The Opening 2018 Results: WR Kyle Ford Wins MVP, Spencer Rattler Also ShinesJuly 4, 2018
The Opening Finals wrapped up Tuesday in Frisco, Texas, with the conclusion of the seven-on-seven competition and awarding of the respective MVP awards.
According to TrojanInsider.com's Scott Schrader, 4-star wideout Kyle Ford received the overall MVP honor. The Orange, California, native has yet to commit to a school, so The Opening was a great showcase for Ford. He told ESPN's Tom VanHaaren he's weighing possible visits to the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.
247Sports' Brian Dohn showed Ford at work Tuesday:
BrianDohn247 @BrianDohn247
Kyle Ford with yet another TD in back of the end zone. Great hands/elevation on the throw from Graham Mertz. https://t.co/qccaNxAJMc
Although Spencer Rattler lost out on overall MVP to Ford, he had a pretty solid final day. He helped Team Overdrive win the seven-on-seven tournament and earned MVP of the Elite 11 competition:
Spencer Rattler @SpencerRattler
Childhood dream accomplished! Thank you to everybody at The Opening! Blessed to be The Opening Champions & Elite 11 MVP! This is just the beginning...💯 @TheOpening @Elite11 https://t.co/uSytXLgosP
Rattler, who has committed to the Oklahoma Sooners, is the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class. With Kyler Murray leaving after the 2018 season to pursue a baseball career, Rattler could make an immediate impact in Norman.
The Opening provided Sooners fans a taste of what's to come in 2019:
Sam Spiegelman @samspiegs
Easy connection from #Oklahoma commits Spencer Rattler to Theo Wease https://t.co/a5mcC9UuuL
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
#Oklahoma QB commit Spencer Rattler finds future #Sooners teammate Arjei Henderson for a TD in championship of The Opening Finals: https://t.co/PtOAlqAuzr https://t.co/CyTSSNqOXg
Ryan Hilinski is the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class and teammates with Ford at Orange Lutheran High School. The South Carolina Gamecocks commit shared his eye-popping numbers from The Opening:
Big Bo @ryan_hilinski
Privilege to compete amongst the best in the nation! The Opening was a success on and off the field. #TheOpening https://t.co/UA97g9B5T9
On the defensive side of the ball, Jacob Bandes was a big winner at The Opening. The No. 6 defensive tackle in the country, he was the MVP of the defensive line.
Like Ford, Bandes hasn't committed yet, so The Opening will give him a nice boost as he ponders his next step.
Bandes lined up against Harry Miller on occasion, which was must-see viewing for anybody in attendance. Miller is the No. 2 center and No. 37 player overall, and he bolstered his lofty reputation by capturing MVP for the offensive line.
At times, trying to move Miller was like pushing a brick wall:
Craig Haubert @CraigHaubert
#ESPN300 OL Harry Miller punctuated his #TheOpening performance w/ excellent final day. The #Buckeyes Commit does excellent job w/ hand placement & winning the leverage battle @TheUCReport https://t.co/jCNHnZyVHR
Craig Haubert @CraigHaubert
Another example of Ohio State #Buckeyes Commit Harry Miller's strong finish #ESPN300 #TheOpening https://t.co/k5mWBT1vlY
Offensive line, especially in the interior, has generally been a strength for the Ohio State Buckeyes under head coach Urban Meyer. Former Buckeyes center Billy Price was a first-round pick in 2018 and fellow center Pat Elflein was a third-rounder in 2017.
It's not hard to see why Miller committed to Ohio State, and he's poised to become another stalwart along the line in Columbus.
Recruit rankings and information courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.
