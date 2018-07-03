DeAndre Jordan Hires Dessert Truck to Serve Clippers After Joining Mavericks

July 3, 2018

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan practices free throws before an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

DeAndre Jordan sent a final parting gift to the Los Angeles Clippers after leaving the franchise as a free agent. 

Per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Jordan sent a dessert truck to the Clippers' practice facility and offices Tuesday. 

The All-Star center agreed to a one-year deal worth $24.1 million with the Dallas Mavericks when free agency began Sunday. 

The Clippers are the only organization Jordan has known during his NBA career. He emerged as a second-round pick in 2008 to become a two-time All-Defensive first-team player and part of the 2016 All-NBA first team. 

