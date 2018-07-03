World Cup Bracket 2018: Quarter-Final Matchups After Round-of-16 Results

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

The 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists are set, with England and Sweden on Tuesday joining the six teams that had already qualified.

The Swedes beat Switzerland 1-0, while England needed penalties to get past Colombia. The final score in regulation was 1-1, and the Three Lions beat Los Cafeteros 4-3 in the shootout.

Here's a look at the bracket following the round of 16:

Tuesday's action wasn't as technically proficient or of the high standards as the fixtures we saw on Monday, but it was every bit as dramatic and entertaining.

In the first match, Emil Forsberg scored the only goal in a Swedish win over Switzerland, with his shot taking a deflection.

Later in the day, Colombia forced extra time with a late goal from Yerry Mina, erasing Harry Kane's penalty. In the shootout, Jordan Pickford made a key save on Carlos Bacca, and Eric Dier only just beat David Ospina to hand England their first-ever shootout win in a World Cup.

The reaction on social media was as expected:

If recent history is any indication, Sweden and England should serve up a fantastic quarter-final. As explained by the Sun's Jim Sheridan, the Swedes have a remarkably good record against the Three Lions, losing just one of their last eight. The last encounter was the spectacular 4-2 friendly in which Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored arguably his greatest ever goal:

The current Sweden side beat France during qualifying and knocked out the Netherlands and Italy before the tournament began―they have no fear whatsoever of the big sides and will like their chances against England.

Brazil and Belgium are perhaps the two most attacking sides left in the tournament, and they too are expected to serve up a thrilling encounter.

For the Red Devils, this match is extra special after what happened in 2002. Belgium gave the tournament favourites all they could handle and even appeared to take the lead through Marc Wilmots, who coached the team at the last World Cup:

The goal was controversially disallowed, Brazil ended up winning 2-0, and the trauma has lingered ever since.

France and Uruguay appear to be closely matched entering their fixture, with many believing the health of star forward Edinson Cavani could be key. The Paris Saint-Germain man has so far outplayed team-mate Luis Suarez, and his ability to move in space and on the counter will be key against a dominant Les Bleus team.

Croatia are the clear favourites against hosts Russia, who will once again be backed by a ferocious home crowd and already have taken a major scalp by beating 2010 champions Spain.