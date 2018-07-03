Brett Gardner Fined for Pace of Play Rule Violation

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner was fined by Major League Baseball for violating the league's pace of play rules.

Per NJ.com's Brendan Kuty, Gardner was docked $2,000 for taking too long to get in the batter's box multiple times during games in April and May.

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones told MLB Network Radio in December he's been fined "so many times" and almost $50,000 for repeated violations of the pace-of-play rules.

Under the MLB rules implemented in 2015, after a pitching change or coming back from a commercial break, hitters are introduced with 20 seconds remaining on the timer and must leave the on-deck circle.

If the hitter is not in the batter's box before the clock reaches five seconds, they are deemed to be in violation of the rules.

It's unclear how many times or how many games that Gardner broke the rules to receive a fine. His approach to hitting seems to be working, as the 34-year-old is hitting .251/.346/.365 for the Yankees in 2018.