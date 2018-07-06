NFL Teams with the Most Work Left to Do This Offseason

0 of 8

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

In a matter of days, rookies will report to early-starting NFL training camps in places such as Owings Mills, Maryland (Baltimore Ravens); Bourbonnais, Illinois (Chicago Bears) and Metairie, Louisiana (New Orleans Saints). Soon after, the 2018 season will arrive.

But every team still has work to do. Barely more than half of the 90 players on every roster will make final cuts, and only about a quarter of them will earn starting jobs.

Plenty of tough decisions loom.

Which teams have more on their plates this summer than others? Let's look at eight with particularly heavy workloads.