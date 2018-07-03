Warriors Rumors: Tyreke Evans Was 1st Choice for MLE Before DeMarcus Cousins

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) blocks a shot by Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors reportedly reached out to shooting guard Tyreke Evans about potentially signing their mid-level exception before adding DeMarcus Cousins.  

On Tuesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Evans turned down the Dubs because of concerns about money, minutes and his offensive role within the already star-studded squad. That left the door open for Cousins to contact Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers about joining the team.

                  



