Cavaliers News: Collin Sexton, Billy Preston Headline 2018 Summer League Roster

Phil Long/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Tuesday their roster for the 2018 NBA Summer League will feature first-round pick Collin Sexton and undrafted free agent Billy Preston.

Along with eight rookies, the squad also features five players with at least one year of NBA experience: Okaro White, Jamel Artis, John Holland, Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic.

