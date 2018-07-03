Shane Victorino to Sign 1-Day Contract, Retire as Member of the Phillies

FILE - In this April 7, 2012, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' Shane Victorino (8) watches the action during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. The Associated Press takes a look at five players who could be switching uniforms as the 4 p.m. EST non-waiver trade deadline quickly approaches on July 31. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Former MLB player Shane Victorino announced Tuesday he plans to sign a one-day contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and retire as a member of the organization: 

According to Matt Breen of Philly.com, Victorino "will retire with the Phillies on Aug. 3 as a part of the team's Alumni Weekend, which will include a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the 2008 World Series champions."  

Victorino, 37, was one of the most beloved Phillies from the team's 2008 World Series championship and played a key role for a Phillies team that was among the best in baseball between 2007-11.

The Flyin' Hawaiian was a four-time Gold Glover, two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, combining elite speed on the basepaths (seven seasons with 20 or more steals, four seasons with at least 34 swipes) with a cannon for an arm in the outfield. 

In 2008, he hit .293 with 14 homers, 58 RBI, 102 runs and 36 stolen bases while winning a Gold Glove and batting second in a dangerous lineup that also includes Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley, Ryan Howard and Jayson Werth. 

He tortured the Los Angeles Dodgers in consecutive NLCS series between 2008-09 by ripping 12 RBI and three homers while adding six runs in 10 games. Two of his greatest career highlights came during the Phillies' postseason run in 2008: A grand slam against CC Sabathia in Game 2 of the NLDS and his game-tying, two-run homer off Cory Wade in Game 4 of the NLCS.  

Later that inning, Matt Stairs blasted a pinch-hit, two-run homer against Jonathan Broxton, one of the most iconic moments in the history of the franchise.

In Boston's 2013 title-winning season, meanwhile, Victorino won his final Gold Glove and batted .294 with 15 homers, 61 RBI, 82 runs and 21 steals. 

In total, he played for five teams: the San Diego Padres (2003), Phillies (2005-12), Los Angeles Dodgers (2012), Red Sox (2013-15), and Los Angeles Angels (2015). 

