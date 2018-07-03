Lakers News: Latest Buzz on LeBron James, Tyreke Evans Rumors and More

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Put LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, and this club might spawn an infinite buzz among media and fans.

Since landing the King, the Lakers have been busy overhauling their roster and seeing their youngsters kick off the latest round of summer league.

News is swirling around this club like the purple and gold confetti James may one day deliver. The latest rumors and reports are compiled below.

LeBron Is a Lonzo Fan

While James and LaVar Ball haven't always seen eye-to-eye, any animosity hasn't trickled down to the Ball family's younger generation.

As ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reports, James is a fan of Lonzo Ball and wants to share the floor with him:

That could prove a big boost to Ball, since the Lakers' backcourt became crowded quickly.

Less than 24 hours after James joined the fold, Rajon Rondo followed his lead, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Save for his rookie season, Rondo is a career starter, most recently piloting the New Orleans Pelicans to 48 wins and their first playoff series victory in a decade.

Shelburne reported the Lakers have opened up the competition for their starting point guard gig:

As last summer's No. 2 pick—and, back then at least, the franchise face—Ball seemingly has the inside track on winning this race. The biggest concern from his freshman campaign was shooting (36.0/30.5/45.1 slash); that's a career-long concern for Rondo (46.3/30.9/60.4).

This apparent endorsement from James should only increase Ball's odds of coming out on top.

Lakers in Tyreke Evans Sweepstakes?

A potentially colossal payday could be awaiting Tyreke Evans, who just engineered his strongest season since beating out Stephen Curry for the 2009-10 Rookie of the Year award.

The Lakers took enough interest to secure a meeting with Evans, per ESPN's Chris Haynes:

That said, Evans has suitors all over the NBA map. He also reportedly shares mutual interest with the Indiana Pacers, Wojnarowski:

While Evans has had an up-and-down career since his eye-opening debut, he righted the ship at the perfect time in 2017-18.

He was one of only eight players to average at least 19 points, five assists and five rebounds. He also set new personal bests in three-point makes (2.2 per game) and percentage (39.9). His 21.1 player efficiency rating easily eclipsed his previous high of 18.4.

He'd be a great get for the Lakers—they could really use more shooting—but he might find more money, shots and/or minutes elsewhere.

Lance Got the OK To Come

Since adding James, the Lakers have taken an interesting approach toward building the rest of their roster.

Perhaps no signing came with more surprise than 27-year-old swingman—and longtime James antagonist—Lance Stephenson. He theoretically fits alright as a two-way wing with defensive versatility and some secondary playmaking, but only if there are no ill effects of his past encounters with James.

As sources told Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Stephenson's agent reached out to James' before signing the deal to get the thumbs up:

We'll see how James feels about Stephenson's antics when they're teammates instead of foes, but at least things appear to be starting on the right foot.

Unless otherwise indicated, all stats are from Basketball Reference or NBA.com.

Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @ZachBuckleyNBA.