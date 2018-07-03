UEFA Reviewing Decision to Clear PSG from Breaking Financial Fair Play Rules

Francois Mori/Associated Press

UEFA announced on Tuesday they will review their decision to clear French side Paris Saint-Germain of breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The Ligue 1 team were cleared of any wrongdoing with regard to their 2017 transfer activity in June, but UEFA said in a statement they will review the Club Financial Control Body's (CFCB) decision to close the investigation, per BBC Sport.

The statement read: "This announcement does not pre-judge in any way the result of the review to be conducted by the adjudicatory chamber of the CFCB."

PSG responded to the announcement with their own statement, via the club's official website.

"The club has been informed of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the CFCB’s request to review the decision taken by its chamber of investigation on June 13th 2018 to close the investigation.

"The club outlines that it has successfully carried out an important number of transfers in recent days in compliance with the CFCB’s decision and that it will continue, as it has done since September 1st 2017, to provide all information requested by the CFCB and UEFA."

FFP was brought in to balance clubs' spending and prevent teams spending more than the revenue they generate. Teams failing to comply with regulations face punishment, and UEFA have banned AC Milan from European football for next season after breaching FFP rules.

PSG spent heavily in summer 2017 as they brought in Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222 million (£200 million). They also signed teenager Kylian Mbappe from Monaco on a season-long loan with an option to buy for €180 million (£165.7 million).

As a result, the club have had to sell players in an effort to comply with FFP regulations. They have sold €159 million worth of players to satisfy demands, according to Pablo Polo at Marca.

Star man Neymar has also been linked with a move away. Spanish giants Real Madrid have denied reports they are trying to land the Brazilian in a statement on the club's official website.

The club could now face further scrutiny from UEFA if they decide to reopen their investigation which may affect their summer transfer plans.