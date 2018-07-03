Kevin Durant Rumors: Knicks Planning Next Offseason Around Warriors Star

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly planning to make a serious push to sign Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant during the 2019 NBA offseason.

On Monday, Zach Lowe of ESPN reported on The Lowe Post podcast (via Danny Abriano of SNY) that Durant will "100 percent" be the Knicks' main target next summer.

Whether the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP has any interest in leaving the star-studded Warriors for the bright lights of New York City is unclear.

Durant has agreed to sign a series of one-and-one contracts—two-year deals with the second season being a player option—to maintain control over his future, but he's helped the Dubs in the process.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic noted Golden State's savings from the latest deal allowed it to sign DeMarcus Cousins to the $5.3 million midlevel exception in free agency.

While it seems unlikely Durant would suddenly reverse course, especially since the Warriors front office can offer him a supermax extension in 2019, the Knicks will apparently try to tempt him.

Along with a move into the New York market, the team can offer a chance to play alongside Kristaps Porzingis in an Eastern Conference that no longer features LeBron James, as Klutch Sports announced Sunday.

It probably won't be enough to lure Durant from guaranteed title contention with the Warriors. He's found a comfort zone alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and it's led to monumental success on both the team and individual levels.

That said, it's hard to blame the Knicks for setting their sights on one of the NBA's top players as they look to compete in a league in which so few teams are legitimate contenders.