This 150-Foot Waterslide in France Makes for an Epic Summer Adventure

This 150-Foot Waterslide in France Makes for an Epic Summer AdventureJuly 4, 2018
LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18
Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families
England Is the Most Fun Place to Watch the World Cup
15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft
Lynx Made the Most Out of Their D.C. Trip
He's Making History in the World of Tricking
High Schooler Has 1 Arm and Is Already a Baseball Legend
Senegal, Japan Fans Clean Up Stadium After Match
Kroos' Goal Sparked Celebrations Around the Globe
2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1
Meet the Animals Trying to Predict the World Cup
Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps
Baseball Is a Family Affair for Top Prospects
Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester
Sports World Got Hyped for the Fortnite Pro-Am
Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer
Iceland's Thunderclap Is Something Else
Water and sun are the perfect combination for a memorable summer day. Why not hop on this 150-foot waterslide? Watch above for an epic summer adventure.
Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
BS Meter on Latest NBA FA Rumors