World Cup Results 2018: Round-of-16 Scores and Quarter-Finals Bracket

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

England and Sweden will face each other in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after winning their respective round-of-16 matches on Tuesday.

The Three Lions beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time at Moscow's Spartak Stadium thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Yerry Mina. Substitute Eric Dier scored the crucial penalty in the shoot-out after Jordan Pickford saved from Carlos Bacca.

Earlier, Sweden overcame Switzerland in a dour struggle thanks to a lone goal courtesy of a deflected shot from Emil Forsberg. The RB Leipzig playmaker's effort took a touch off defender Manuel Akanji to leave La Nati goalkeeper Yann Sommer stranded.

Those results have completed the bracket for the last eight:

Colombia 1-1 England

A tense and fractious first half in the Russian capital produced little quality on the ball, but did see more than a few incidents off it. The most notable involved Colombia midfielder Wilmar Barrios who managed to escape with just a booking after appearing to head-butt Jordan Henderson.

Not everybody agreed with the punishment:

Although the opening 45 minutes ended without a goal, the stalemate appeared to be a good omen for England:

It looked that way when Kane stepped up from the penalty spot to give the Three Lions the lead in the 57th minute. The spot-kick had been awarded after Carlos Sanchez was caught wrestling in the box, despite frequent warnings made to Colombia during previous set-piece situations.

Another goal for Kane, his sixth at the tournament, put him on par with a more illustrious name:

England should have been able to see the game out, but instead found their resolve broken deep into stoppage time when Yerry Mina powered a header into the bottom corner.

No goals in extra time meant penalties. The shoot-out began well for both nations, with Radamel Falcao, Kane, Juan Cuadarado and substitute Marcus Rashford all successful from the spot.

Luis Muriel put Los Cafetetos 3-2 ahead, before Arsenal's David Ospina saved brilliantly to deny Henderson. However, Mateus Uribe hit the bar, while Bacca saw his effort saved, leaving Dier to win it from 12 yards and end England's longtime jinx with penalties on the international stage.

Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

Sweden are not great entertainers, but few teams left in the competition can match their commitment to defensive excellence. Discipline, shape and numbers behind the ball defined the way Sweden reached the last eight.

Switzerland couldn't break the Swedish wall down in St. Petersburg, with the numbers telling the story of Sweden's resolve:

In fairness, Switzerland's own defence was hardly troubled until Forsberg's rather tame shot took a deflection in the 66th minute. Even so, Sweden are becoming masters of defending a slender lead, a point coach Janne Andersson's men proved emphatically.

Sweden have also become adept at striking on the break, with a speedy counter leading to substitute Martin Olsson being fouled by Michael Lang on the edge of the area in injury time. The latter received a red card for the challenge.

Lang's dismissal summed up a disappointing day for Switzerland, where some of their big-name players, such as Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, didn't seize the chance to progress:

Switzerland couldn't take their chance, but Sweden's pragmatic formula has the nation in a first World Cup quarter-final since 1994.

Sweden will be a tough nut for England to crack, but the Three Lions received a massive psychological boost by reversing their fortunes from the spot, having been eliminated from international tournaments by the same method in 1990, 1996, 2004 and 2006.