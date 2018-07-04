1 Free-Agent Signing to Help Each NBA Contender Catch the Warriors

0 of 7

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Preventing the Golden State Warriors from winning a third straight title was going to be hard no matter what. Now that the Dubs will add center DeMarcus Cousins to the fold, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it's beginning to feel like the task is impossible.

The rest of the league's contenders can't pack it in, though. They've got to try.

Last year, the Houston Rockets focused all their efforts on building a roster to dethrone the champs. If not for 27 straight missed threes in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, the most consequential cold spell in recent NBA history, Houston would have felled Golden State. No matter how wide the margin between the favorite and the field may seem, a shrewd offseason can always narrow the gap.

Qualifying as a contender for our purposes means a club has a good shot at seeing the Warriors in the conference finals or Finals. That's a low enough bar to give us a decent number of teams. The players we're suggesting address specific areas that'll be necessary to compete with Golden State.

Drawing from what's left of a relatively thin free-agent market, how can other would-be giant-killers do the same this summer?