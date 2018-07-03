Bulls News: Wendell Carter Jr. Headlines Full 2018 Summer League Roster

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 21: Wendell Carter Jr. poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Bulls during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls announced their roster for the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday with 2018 first-round pick Wendell Carter Jr. leading the way.

Fellow 2018 first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is also part of the team, while second-year man Lauri Markkanen will not take part.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Butler 'Fed Up' with KAT, 'Nonchalant' Teammates

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Butler 'Fed Up' with KAT, 'Nonchalant' Teammates

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Some Teams Didn't Want Boogie

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Some Teams Didn't Want Boogie

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Bulls Drop Their Summer League Roster

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Bulls Drop Their Summer League Roster

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Are the New Alphas in the East Now?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Are the New Alphas in the East Now?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report