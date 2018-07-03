World Cup 2018 Scores: Tuesday's Round-of-16 Results and Quarter-Finals Schedule

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Sweden reached the last eight of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating Switzerland 1-0 in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. Emil Forsberg's deflected shot off defender Manuel Akanji in the 66th minute was all Sweden needed to win a dour game and progress.

Sweden will face the winner of Colombia vs. England, who play later today, in the quarter-final stage.

The standout fixtures of the next round remain Friday's meeting between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, ahead of Brazil facing Belgium at the Kazan Arena.

Quarter-Finals Schedule

Friday, July 6

Uruguay vs. France, 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET)

Brazil vs. Belgium, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET)

Saturday, July 7

Sweden vs. Colombia/England, 6 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET)

Russia vs. Croatia, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET)

A cagey game lacking in quality in the final third failed to enthral fans, particularly during a drab first half:

The main issue wasn't necessarily a lack of attacking intent. Instead, both sides were guilty of profligacy whenever chances came their way.

It got so bad in front of goal, some were left wishing a few greats from Sweden's past could grace the game:

Thankfully, the torpor was relieved six minutes after the hour mark, when Forsberg's shot was deflected past Yann Sommer to give Sweden the lead. The shot was straight and slow, but Akanji's attempt to clear left Sommer with no chance.

Switzerland pushed hard for an equaliser, with substitute Breel Embolo proving a lively presence. Unfortunately, midfielders such as Arsenal's Granit Xhaka struggled to play the right passes to release the winger's pace in behind.

It didn't help Sweden were receiving excellent performances at the back from skipper Andreas Granqvist, along with Werder Bremen left-back Ludwig Augustinsson. Their resolve, along with Sweden's habit for packing numbers behind the ball, left a Switzerland side lacking a marquee striker frustrated.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Frustration turned to anger when Michael Lang was sent off for fouling Martin Olsson when the substitute was clean through after another typically swift Sweden break deep into stoppage time.

Sweden won't alter their approach against either Colombia or England. They'll continue to defend deep and look to counter at pace, but manager Janne Andersson's side may struggle to hold off teams with superior talent in attacking areas.