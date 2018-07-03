Knicks Rumors: Isaiah Hicks Reportedly Set to Sign 2-Way Contract

Free-agent power forward Isaiah Hicks is reportedly set to sign a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, according to Ian Begley of ESPN.  

Hicks split last season between the Knicks and the team's G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.

The 23-year-old University of North Carolina product when undrafted last year before signing his first two-way contract with the Knicks.

He averaged 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 45.8 percent from the field across 18 appearances for the NBA squad.

Hicks made a more consistent important with Westchester. He put up 15.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game in 37 contests.

He was already slated to play on the Knicks' NBA Summer League team before signing a new contract with the organization, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

Hicks figures to once again spend time at both the NBA and G League levels next season. He could see a little more action with the big club until Kristaps Porzingis fully recovers from a torn ACL.

