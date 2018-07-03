Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Orioles' Talks Regarding Star 'Accelerating'

Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado pauses between innings during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Trade talks involving Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado have reportedly "accelerated" as the MLB non-waiver trade deadline looms July 31.

On Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the O's have amplified their efforts to deal the impending free agent and hope moving him about a month before the deadline could yield a greater return.

                          

