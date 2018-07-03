Floyd Mayweather Sued for Allegedly No-Showing Events in Nigeria and Ghana

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Nigerian company Zinni Media is seeking at least $2 million in damages in a lawsuit against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

According to TMZ Sports, Zinni Media alleges that Mayweather agreed to make five appearances in Nigeria and Ghana in June 2017.

While Mayweather made a video confirming he would take part in the appearances, he allegedly backed out despite Zinni Media wiring him $210,000 of the $375,000 he requested for the engagements.

Zinni Media also alleged that Mayweather agreed to reschedule the appearances for December 2017 at a cost of $550,000.

Mayweather allegedly asked for the original $210,000 to be used as part of his payment, but he backed out again and never returned the $210,000.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in California, and Zinni Media is suing for both the money Mayweather allegedly took and the damage he allegedly caused to their reputation.

Per Forbes, Mayweather is by far the highest-paid athlete in the world for 2018 at $285 million by virtue of his fight with Conor McGregor.

Also, Investopedia estimated the 41-year-old's net worth at somewhere between $700 million and $1 billion as of January.

Mayweather is currently retired from boxing, but last year, he said UFC offered him a multi-fight deal that could be worth $1 billion if he decides to make the transition to MMA.