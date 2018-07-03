Alex Ovechkin Bringing Stanley Cup to 2018 World Cup for Exhibit

Alex Ovechkin Bringing Stanley Cup to 2018 World Cup for ExhibitJuly 3, 2018
Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin is bringing the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.
According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Ovie will accompany Lord Stanley's Cup to Moscow on Saturday for a fan fest prior to Russia's quarterfinal match against Croatia.
In an Instagram post, Ovechkin wrote, "Dear friends, I'll be happy to see everyone who wants to take a photo with the Stanley Cup."
The 32-year-old veteran has already made the most of his time with the Cup.
As seen in the following photo courtesy of NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, Ovechkin attended a Washington Nationals game and held the Cup in the air:
Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS
Alex Ovechkin is in a suite down the line just randomly lifting the Stanley Cup and hyping up the crowd: https://t.co/koqQuEoWEy
He even partook in the age-old tradition of drinking from the Cup, per Dimitri Filipovic of Sportsnet:
Dimitri Filipovic @DimFilipovic
Ovechkin winning the Cup is turning out to be everything I would’ve hoped and thought it would be and it’s the best https://t.co/ESWVLkJqxF
Ovechkin was arguably already the greatest Russian hockey player of all time before completing his incredible resume with a Stanley Cup win.
Now that he is a champion after years of playoff disappointment, he will have a golden opportunity to celebrate it with his countrymen and countrywomen at the World Cup.
