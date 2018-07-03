Report: NFL Trying to Force Ruling on Colin Kaepernick's Collusion Case

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly seeking a summary judgment in its favor to end the collusion case brought forward by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

On Monday, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported the NFL has asked arbitrator Stephen Burbank to review information brought forward in the case's 14 depositions, including those with commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, to determine whether there's "sufficient evidence" to continue or if the league and its teams can be cleared, ending the motion.

