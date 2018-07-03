Report: NFL Trying to Force Ruling on Colin Kaepernick's Collusion Case

FILE - This Jan. 1, 2017, file photo shows then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick speaking at a news conference after the team's NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif. Pete Carroll said the Seattle Seahawks have not closed the door on the possibility of adding Kaepernick to their roster, but how much further they pursue it may depend on the upcoming NFL draft. Reports surfaced earlier this month that Seattle pulled out of a planned workout for Kaepernick. Seattle has been one of the few teams to show interest in Kaepernick following his protests during the national anthem. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
The NFL is reportedly seeking a summary judgment in its favor to end the collusion case brought forward by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

On Monday, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported the NFL has asked arbitrator Stephen Burbank to review information brought forward in the case's 14 depositions, including those with commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, to determine whether there's "sufficient evidence" to continue or if the league and its teams can be cleared, ending the motion.

                 

