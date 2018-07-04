2018 NBA Rookies Drafted by the Wrong Teams

1 of 5

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Better fits: Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls

Instead of trading, the Atlanta Hawks should have stuck with Luka Doncic at No. 3—and not just because he was the best prospect available.

This isn't an ideal environment or setting for Trae Young to develop. He would have been better off on a team that has more weapons to take the pressure off. On a poor Oklahoma squad last year, Young started to unravel during the second half of conference play when defenses began trapping and loading up.

With Taurean Prince and John Collins representing the Hawks' top frontcourt threats, Young will again be forced into shot-hunting, given his teammates' inability to create quality looks of their own.

Between Young and Dennis Schroder, the backcourt lacks size and strength, and Atlanta will have to worry about a perimeter defense that may now be even easier to penetrate. Young will struggle against explosive point guards, and Schroder, who already had trouble guarding ball-handlers, will be outmatched by opposing 2s.

In Memphis or Chicago, Young could have been paired with defensive guards (Mike Conley and Kris Dunn, respectively) and either veteran support from Marc Gasol or frontcourt shooting from Lauri Markkanen.