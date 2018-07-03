Steven N'Zonzi Reportedly Hands in Transfer Request in Pursuit of Arsenal Move

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

SEVILLE, SPAIN - APRIL 14: Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla FC shoots for scorethe second goal during the La Liga match between Sevilla and Villarreal at on April 14, 2018 in Seville, . (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)
Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has reportedly handed in a transfer request in a bid to secure a transfer to Arsenal this summer. 

According to MailOnline's Simon Jones, the Frenchman wants to be closer to his family in London as well as reunite with Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who knows all about him having won his third consecutive UEFA Europa League title with N'Zonzi at the heart of Sevilla's midfield in 2016.

The 29-year-old is featuring for France at the World Cup in Russia and hopes to have his future resolved when Les Bleus' campaign comes to an end.

Despite having a buyout clause of £35 million, it's said Sevilla could be willing to accept around £22 million for him.

TOPSHOT - Denmark's forward Andreas Cornelius vies for the header with France's midfielder Steven N'Zonzi (R) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between Denmark and France at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 26, 2018. (Photo by
MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

The midfield general—who is familiar with Premier League football having enjoyed six seasons with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City—would be a strong addition to the Gunners squad.

He's a robust ball-winner who could add steel to their spine.

Given Arsenal shipped 51 Premier League goals last term—more than any side in the top five, Burnley or Newcastle United and only five fewer than the relegated Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion—the protection he can provide in front of their defence is much needed.

N'Zonzi isn't just a destroyer, though. He looks to get on the ball and pass it around with near-impeccable accuracy and he can beat a man, too.

ESPN's David Cartlidge and journalist Joe Krishnan were impressed with him when Sevilla knocked Manchester United out of the UEFA Champions League last season:

While he may not be a particularly long-term acquisition, he'd be a useful buy for Arsenal who should be able to get two or three good seasons out of him.

That will particularly be the case if Sevilla are prepared to let him go for the lower price.

