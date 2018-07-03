The Opening 2018: Results, Highlights and Reaction from Monday

The Opening 2018: Results, Highlights and Reaction from MondayJuly 3, 2018
The Opening entered its third day on Monday, with the linemen running drills and the seven-on-seven games beginning as well.
One of the highlights of the day was West Virginia commit Darnell Wright battling against Bryan Bresee:
Bill Landis @BillLandis25
Darnell Wright, the No. 1 offensive tackle in 2019, against Bryan Bresee, the No. 1 overall player in 2020. Both Big Ohio State targets (and everybody targets) https://t.co/DniOlcYUgw
As Bill Landis of Cleveland.com noted:
"Bresee meanwhile showed why he's the top overall player in 2020. It felt like they didn't give him enough reps. Makes sense when you think about this event being more for rising seniors that the handful of underclassmen who get invited. Still, Bresee has incredible strength for someone his age and a more advanced set of skills than someone like [Zach] Harrison."
Luke Stampini of 247Sports shared some more of the big men doing battle:
Luke Stampini @LukeStampini
DE Nolan Smith vs OL Warren McClendon in 1on1s at The Opening Finals https://t.co/DcuWvDFL26
Luke Stampini @LukeStampini
DE Kevin Harris vs OL Jonah Tauanu’u in 1on1 at The Opening Final https://t.co/kFIy9l36RS
Other linemen who showed out included Nolan Smith II, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Ohio State commit Harry Miller.
As for the skill-position players, Ohio State commit Garrett Wilson put on a show:
Will Baizer @WillBaizer
WR Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) with the leap, grab, and TD. Wow. https://t.co/SwnQ9Tpywf
Andrew Lind @AndrewMLind
Ohio State wide receiver commit Garrett Wilson wide open in the end zone for a Team Hype touchdown. Getting separation on every play.
Andrew Lind @AndrewMLind
Wilson with another picturesque touchdown catch. Put the moves on the cornerback and dove for the fade in the end zone.
As the debate rages on as to who the best wide receiver prospect is in the country, Wilson certainly put his name in that hat with a strong Monday.
South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski, meanwhile, threw a few dimes:
DSPN. @ncaarecruits
South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski perfect strike for Team Impact at #TheOpening #SpursUp @ryan_hilinski https://t.co/RjtWOo7atZ
Hilinski helped lead Team Impact to a first-round bye in Tuesday's seven-on-seven finals, per Andrew Lind of Eleven Warriors. Lind predicted Team Impact would face Team Hype—led by Alabama commit and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa) in the championship.
Finally, the NFL shared a video highlighting many of Monday's events:
On Tuesday, The Opening will conclude with the Nike Football 7v7 Championship and the Final Five lineman challenge.
Recruit rankings and information courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.
Big Ten ADs Push for a National CFB Injury Report