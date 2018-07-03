The Opening 2018: Results, Highlights and Reaction from Monday

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Opening entered its third day on Monday, with the linemen running drills and the seven-on-seven games beginning as well.

One of the highlights of the day was West Virginia commit Darnell Wright battling against Bryan Bresee:

As Bill Landis of Cleveland.com noted:

"Bresee meanwhile showed why he's the top overall player in 2020. It felt like they didn't give him enough reps. Makes sense when you think about this event being more for rising seniors that the handful of underclassmen who get invited. Still, Bresee has incredible strength for someone his age and a more advanced set of skills than someone like [Zach] Harrison."

Luke Stampini of 247Sports shared some more of the big men doing battle:

Other linemen who showed out included Nolan Smith II, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Ohio State commit Harry Miller.

As for the skill-position players, Ohio State commit Garrett Wilson put on a show:

As the debate rages on as to who the best wide receiver prospect is in the country, Wilson certainly put his name in that hat with a strong Monday.

South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski, meanwhile, threw a few dimes:

Hilinski helped lead Team Impact to a first-round bye in Tuesday's seven-on-seven finals, per Andrew Lind of Eleven Warriors. Lind predicted Team Impact would face Team Hype—led by Alabama commit and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa) in the championship.

Finally, the NFL shared a video highlighting many of Monday's events:

On Tuesday, The Opening will conclude with the Nike Football 7v7 Championship and the Final Five lineman challenge.

Recruit rankings and information courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.