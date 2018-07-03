DeMarcus Cousins to Warriors: Boogie Reportedly Received No 'Significant' Offers

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Despite his on-court pedigree, DeMarcus Cousins had a lukewarm market in free agency as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

Cousins told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears he didn't have "significant contract offers" coming his way when free agency officially opened Sunday:

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Cousins agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Had he waited a little bit longer, Cousins might have received a multiyear offer to provide him with a little more long-term security. But a short contract with the Warriors is arguably the better route.

The four-time All-Star joins the two-time reigning NBA champions, who don't need him to contribute right away. Golden State can afford to let Cousins recover slowly, and the team can integrate him into the lineup when he's ready to return.

Most importantly, Cousins' stock is bound to climb if the Warriors win another title and he's back to something resembling the player with career averages of 21.5 points and 11.0 rebounds. He'll turn 28 in August, so Golden State presents Cousins with what's likely to be his best chance at collecting one more big contract down the line.