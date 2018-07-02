Warriors News: Updated Roster, Top Targets After DeMarcus Cousins Agrees to Sign

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors don't look drastically different with NBA free agency entering its second day, but the defending champions are already looking like strong favorites to make it three titles in a row in 2019.

Golden State already took care of its biggest priority when it agreed on a two-year extension with Kevin Durant, according to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. The second year of the deal will be a player option.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday the Warriors also agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal with DeMarcus Cousins. The move came after JaVale McGee agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, per Haynes.

Between keeping Durant and adding Cousins, here's what the Warriors look like:

Golden State Warriors 2018-19 Roster

Point Guard: Stephen Curry, Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook

Shooting Guard: Klay Thompson, Jacob Evans

Small Forward: Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala

Power Forward: Draymond Green, Jordan Bell

Center: DeMarcus Cousins, Damian Jones

Free Agents from 2017-18 Team: Nick Young, Zaza Pachulia, Kevon Looney, Patrick McCaw, David West

The Warriors may not be done spending, either, though they used most of their limited financial capabilities to land Cousins. According to Spotrac, Golden State has $8.6 million available with the mid-level exception and $3.3 million with the bi-annual exception.

The brother of free-agent swingman Tyreke Evans told John Martin of ESPN 92.9 in Memphis, Tennessee, that Evans had meetings with the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets scheduled. Evans would be a great replacement for Nick Young.

USA Today's Sam Amick also reported Jamal Crawford and Dwight Howard were showing a level of interest in heading to the Bay Area.

Cousins' arrival almost certainly rules out Howard as an option for the Warriors, but Crawford would likely be a more cost-effective signing over Evans.

The Cousins move largely came out of nowhere, so nothing is off the table as Golden State eyes a third straight championship.