Bold Predictions for Top College Football Freshmen in 2018

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

For proof that instant-impact college football recruits are more important now than ever before, look no further than the battle between true-freshman quarterbacks (Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Georgia's Jake Fromm) at the end of the national championship game this past January.

Not every 5-star stud is destined for that type of immediate contribution. Heck, most of them are lucky to carve out a role in which they play 50 percent of possible snaps. But there are always a few freshmen who put up big numbers.

Let's try to identify them.

The following players aren't necessarily the nine most talented freshmen in the nation. In fact, by imposing a maximum of one player per team, that almost certainly is not the case. Rather, these are nine of the highly rated recruits who appear to be in a position to make a major impact in their first season.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Only true freshmen were eligible for this list. All recruiting rankings courtesy of 247Sports.