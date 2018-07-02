Grayson Allen Almost Gets Triple-Double in Jazz Debut vs. Lonnie Walker, Spurs

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Utah Jazz rookie Grayson Allen and San Antonio Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV made their pro debuts in Utah Summer League play on Monday night, with Allen and the Jazz earning the win, 92-76.

Allen won the head-to-head matchup as well, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Neither player shot well from the field, with Allen finishing just 4-of-16 and Walker (seven points, three rebounds, two assists) shooting 3-of-16.

The rookies built a house with all of those bricks in their debut performances.

Donovan Mitchell had words of encouragement for Walker after the contest, however:

And this floater from Allen was nice:

Allen, who spent his college career playing at Duke, also seemed to struggle with the altitude throughout the game:

Nonetheless, Allen's ability to impact the game in multiple ways was a major positive that overshadowed a tough shooting night. Walker's performance was a bit more nondescript, though his upside obviously remains enticing.