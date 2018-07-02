Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins Targeting Training Camp Return from Achilles Injury

Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins Targeting Training Camp Return from Achilles InjuryJuly 3, 2018
As he recovers from a torn Achilles, DeMarcus Cousins is targeting an earlier-than-expected return for his debut with the Golden State Warriors.
"I'm still shooting for training camp," said Cousins, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "It's not B.S. It wasn't a comment just to sound good in free agency."
Earlier on Monday, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he was looking to make his debut in December or January.
Cousins and the Warriors agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal on Monday, per Wojnarowski. Many highlighted how going to Golden State represented a great fit for the four-time All-Star:
Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
DeMarcus Cousins first needs to show what type of player he is following an Achilles injury that his ruined careers in the past. It's a perfect opportunity for Cousins to do that with Golden State. If he excels, he'll get paid big-time somewhere next offseason. Wow.
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Cousins to the Warriors is unfair, but also remember he’s not rushing back from his torn Achilles anytime soon. May not be actively contributing until late in the season. Good news for both GSW and DMC is...he won’t have to hurry.
Cousins is a replacement for Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee. The former remains unsigned, while the latter agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.
Even taking that into consideration, the Warriors can afford to be patient with Cousins' recovery. Golden State coasted through much of the 2017-18 regular season en route to a second straight NBA title.
A mid-winter return would be great, since it would allow Cousins ample time to get back into game shape and build a level of cohesion with his new team ahead of the playoffs.
Jordan Bell Misses Open Dunk in SL