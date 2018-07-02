Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins Targeting Training Camp Return from Achilles Injury

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

As he recovers from a torn Achilles, DeMarcus Cousins is targeting an earlier-than-expected return for his debut with the Golden State Warriors.

"I'm still shooting for training camp," said Cousins, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "It's not B.S. It wasn't a comment just to sound good in free agency."

Earlier on Monday, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he was looking to make his debut in December or January.

Cousins and the Warriors agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal on Monday, per Wojnarowski. Many highlighted how going to Golden State represented a great fit for the four-time All-Star:

Cousins is a replacement for Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee. The former remains unsigned, while the latter agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

Even taking that into consideration, the Warriors can afford to be patient with Cousins' recovery. Golden State coasted through much of the 2017-18 regular season en route to a second straight NBA title.

A mid-winter return would be great, since it would allow Cousins ample time to get back into game shape and build a level of cohesion with his new team ahead of the playoffs.