DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: Warriors, Celtics Final Options Before Signing with GSW

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 29: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts during the first half of a game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Smoothie King Center on March 29, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Prior to agreeing to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, DeMarcus Cousins was also considering the Boston Celtics, ESPN's Chris Haynes reported Monday.    

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cousins will sign a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Warriors.

The move is a win for both parties.

Golden State addressed what was one of the team's few roster holes. Zaza Pachulia is a free agent, while JaVale McGee agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, per Haynes. Pachulia was a nonfactor in the playoffs this year, but McGee was fantastic in the Finals for the Warriors, and his departure left a void.

Not only does Cousins fill that, but he's also a significant upgrade if he can return to his old self following an Achilles injury.

That's why the Warriors are a great fit for the four-time All-Star. Golden State can be patient with Cousins' recovery, and he won't need to shoulder a significant load when he is back on the court.

That would've been true with the Celtics as well, since Cousins could've played behind Al Horford. But the allure of joining a historically dominant team over one on the rise is understandable.

Should he prove to be a productive center and help the Warriors capture a third straight championship, Cousins will be poised to command a big contract this time next summer.

