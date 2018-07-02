DeMarcus Cousins Rumors: Warriors, Celtics Final Options Before Signing with GSW

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Prior to agreeing to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, DeMarcus Cousins was also considering the Boston Celtics, ESPN's Chris Haynes reported Monday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Cousins will sign a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Warriors.

The move is a win for both parties.

Golden State addressed what was one of the team's few roster holes. Zaza Pachulia is a free agent, while JaVale McGee agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, per Haynes. Pachulia was a nonfactor in the playoffs this year, but McGee was fantastic in the Finals for the Warriors, and his departure left a void.

Not only does Cousins fill that, but he's also a significant upgrade if he can return to his old self following an Achilles injury.

That's why the Warriors are a great fit for the four-time All-Star. Golden State can be patient with Cousins' recovery, and he won't need to shoulder a significant load when he is back on the court.

That would've been true with the Celtics as well, since Cousins could've played behind Al Horford. But the allure of joining a historically dominant team over one on the rise is understandable.

Should he prove to be a productive center and help the Warriors capture a third straight championship, Cousins will be poised to command a big contract this time next summer.