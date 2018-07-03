Sacramento Summer League 2018: Monday Scores, Stats, Highlights and Reaction

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The inaugural Sacramento Summer League tipped off Monday night with two games at Golden 1 Center.

The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat opposed one another in the opening game, with the Sacramento Kings displaying their young squad against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Below is a brief recap for how the night unfolded.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s Big Night Encouraging Sign for Heat

Derrick Jones Jr. appeared in 14 games for the Heat in 2017-18, so summer league is an opportunity for the 21-year-old to play himself into a bigger role with Miami next season.

Jones looked good in a losing effort, scoring 24 points and collecting 11 rebounds as the Heat lost 79-68 to the Warriors. Jones is 6-of-29 on three-pointers over two years in the NBA, so Miami will be particularly happy to see him go 4-of-5 from beyond the arc Monday.

The way in which he threw down this two-handed jam in the fourth quarter showed how Monday's game was more than a preseason exhibition for Jones:

Heat center Bam Adebayo also posted a double-double (14 points, 14 rebounds) but shot 3-of-13 and picked up seven fouls.

On the other side, Kendrick Nunn and Damian Jones combined to score 33 points for the Warriors. Nunn added 11 rebounds and two assists, while Jones grabbed six boards.

Jordan Bell might still be basking in the glow of the Warriors' championship, as he didn't have as much of an impact on the game as one would've expected based on his role in Golden State's squad.

Bell had four points, five rebounds and three assists, but the only thing anybody will remember will be his missed alley-oop late in the fourth quarter. He appeared to put too much power behind his toss off the backboard, as he couldn't complete the left-handed jam.

Both the fans in Sacramento and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma were ruthless with their reactions to the mistake:

Bell can atone for his error when the Warriors return to the court Tuesday for their second game of the Sacramento Summer League against the Kings.