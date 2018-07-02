Utah Summer League 2018: Monday Scores, Stats, Highlights and Reaction

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Utah Summer League began on Monday, with the Memphis Grizzlies facing the Atlanta Hawks and the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Utah Jazz.

Below, we'll break down the action and the top storyline from each game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Shines in Pro Debut While Trae Young Struggles

Jaren Jackson Jr. could hardly miss in his summer league debut, finishing with 29 points while going 8-of-13 from beyond the arc. Yes, Jackson—who projects as a center in his career—hit eight three-pointers in leading the Grizzlies to a 103-88 victory over the Hawks.

Twitter was hype after Jackson's startling debut:

Meanwhile, the man who lit up college basketball last season with his perimeter game, Trae Young, scored 16 points but shot an abysmal 4-of-20 from the field and 1-of-11 from three.

To his credit, however, Young still did some positive things on the court despite his poor showing:

Jackson came into the NBA renowned for his defense and his ability to hit perimeter shots, but it's hard to imagine even the most optimistic projections suggesting Jackson would drain eight threes in his first game against aspiring NBA talent.

The sky appears to be the limit for Jackson.

Young, meanwhile, had trouble at times creating separation as the Grizzlies defenders played him tight for much of the game. It was just one game, but Young will need to add some craftiness to his game to deal with the NBA's elite athletes.

His playmaking skills were as advertised, at least.

As for the other notable players in the contest, John Collins (nine points, six rebounds) and Omari Spellman (11 points, six rebounds) looked solid for the Hawks, while Jackson overshadowed a strong showing from Memphis' Kobi Simmons (21 points, three assists).