Jaren Jackson Jr. Drops 29 in Grizzlies Debut in Win vs. Trae Young, Hawks

The Memphis Grizzlies earned a comfortable 103-88 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the opening game of the Utah Summer League.

The game featured a battle of first-round draft picks, with No. 4 overall selection Jaren Jackson Jr. facing off with No. 5 overall selection Trae Young. In addition to helping his team win, Jackson far outpaced Young in the box score.

Jackson had a game-high 29 points. A 39.6 percent three-point shooter with the Michigan State Spartans, he went 8-of-13 from beyond the arc, including a first-half buzzer-beater from just inside half court:

Naturally, Jackson sent social media into a frenzy as he collected three rebounds and two blocks to complete his impressive performance:

Young also had Twitter buzzing but for mostly the wrong reasons. He finished with 16 points but shot 4-of-20 from the field, including 1-of-11 on three-pointers.

USA Today's Dan Wolken chose to accentuate the positives, as Young added four rebounds and three assists to his night:

Young is a high-volume shooter who isn't afraid to spot up from anywhere within five feet of the three-point arc. There will be games where he single-handedly takes over for Atlanta, and there will be others where his propensity to chuck up attempts will make fans want to pull their hair out.

Monday's summer league game was a good taste of what to expect from Young in his first season in the NBA.