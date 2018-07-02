DeMarcus Cousins to Warriors: Twitter in Disbelief as Golden State Lands Boogie

DeMarcus Cousins to Warriors: Twitter in Disbelief as Golden State Lands BoogieJuly 3, 2018
The rich got richer Monday, as the Golden State Warriors agreed to a deal with four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Cousins will sign a one-year, $5.3 million contract. The Warriors have won three NBA titles in four years, and now they're adding a player who's averaging 21.5 points and 11.0 rebounds in his career.
Warriors star Stephen Curry welcomed his new teammate, with Draymond Green chiming in as well:
They were far from the only NBA players to react Monday night:
Granted, Cousins is coming off a major Achilles injury, but playing in the Bay Area represents an excellent landing:
🇺🇾 Tom Fornelli 🇺🇾 @TomFornelli
I think what Boogie is doing is brilliant. A one-year deal that allows him to rehab his Achilles, win a ring, and then enter free agency next summer with that Championship Shine.
Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
DeMarcus Cousins first needs to show what type of player he is following an Achilles injury that his ruined careers in the past. It's a perfect opportunity for Cousins to do that with Golden State. If he excels, he'll get paid big-time somewhere next offseason. Wow.
Assuming Cousins can make a full return and be his old self, Golden State's starting five will somehow be even more devastating:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Warriors potential starting line-up: Steph Klay KD Dray Boogie https://t.co/HqxufzWa2W
Many commented on what Cousins' move means in the 2019 NBA title race:
Dave Schilling @dave_schilling
Golden State let LeBron have ONE DAY of happiness before they fully crushed his spirit yet again.
Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols
Warriors agree to sign 4x All-Star Boogie Cousins, to play beside: 2x MVP, 5x All-Star Steph Curry MVP, 9x All-Star Kevin Durant 4x All-Star Klay Thompson 3x All-Star Draymond Green LeBron checking to see if he can go back to the East 😂
Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano
if the only reason you watch basketball is to see who wins the championship then you're missing like 90 percent of the best stuff
There was also plenty of incredulity about how the Warriors could find a way to strengthen their roster despite already having the NBA's most star-studded squad:
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Bob Myers with the ultimate heat check. Yes, the Warriors got DeMarcus Cousins
No franchise can build a dynasty without some level of luck. Some noted how the stars aligned to allow Golden State to sign Cousins:
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Kevin Durant tax savings on his contract now goes to the signing of DeMarcus Cousins. The Warriors tax bill is now $34.8M with four open roster spots. Had Durant signed for the $35.6M max, Golden St. would have had a tax hit of $52M.
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The cap spike has changed the Warriors like no cap quirk ever has for a team. Durant signs. And if teams don’t overspend in 2016, there are ones with space this summer to make Cousins a legitimate offer. If those exist, he’s not taking a one-year, $5M deal.
Bringing Cousins aboard isn't without some risk. In addition to the questions about what kind of player he'll be post-Achilles injury, he's a big personality joining a team that has generally had excellent chemistry.
But the reward is massive for Golden State. Cousins brings something to the table the team was lacking the last few years when it relied on Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee at center.
And if the Warriors can win a title with Pachulia and McGee operating inside, then imagine what they can do with Cousins occupying the paint.
