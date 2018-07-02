2018 World Cup Odds: Neymar, Brazil Favored After Advancing to Quarterfinals

Fred Lee/Getty Images

With the 2018 World Cup field whittled down to 10 countries, Brazil is the slight favorite to capture the title.

According to OddsShark, the five-time World Cup champion boasts +275 odds, with France (+375), Belgium (+550), Croatia (+600) and England (+600) rounding out the top five.

Brazil won Group E with seven points and defeated Mexico 2-0 in the round of 16.

There's no question the Selecao have one of the most star-studded squads still alive in the tournament, and they're a far more organized side under coach Tite when compared to the 2014 team that crashed out 7-1 in the semifinals.

Still, Brazil is somewhat of a surprising favorite if only because it's in the far more difficult half of the knockout draw.

Brazil plays Belgium in the quarterfinals, and a matchup with Uruguay or France would loom in the semifinals. Together, those four teams occupy the No. 2, 3, 7 and 14 spots in the most recent FIFA ranking.

Compare that to the bottom half, of which Switzerland (No. 6) is the highest team left. England (No. 12) is the next-best country. Should England beat Colombia on Tuesday, the Three Lions' World Cup title odds will almost certainly skyrocket.