Report: Alexander Gustafsson, Volkan Oezdemir Agree to Fight at UFC 227

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Oezdemir reached an agreement for a fight at UFC 227 on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles, ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported Monday.

It will be Gustafsson's first bout in over a year. He defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 109 in May 2017. Oezdemir, meanwhile, lost to Daniel Cormier at UFC 220 in January.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.