Giannis Antetokounmpo on If He'd Leave Bucks for Lakers: 'No, No Way'

Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo will never leave the Milwaukee Bucks for the Los Angeles Lakers—at least according to the man himself in the year 2018.

Antetokounmpo appeared on Fox Sports 1's The Herd on Monday and said he plans on sticking things out in Milwaukee.

"To be honest with you, no, no way," Antetokounmpo said when asked whether he would leave for the Lakers. "I like finishing the stuff that I have with Milwaukee. My goal is to win in Milwaukee, bring a championship to the city. ... I would never leave for L.A."

Quotes like these are always a dangerous game. Giannis is 23 years old. Circumstances change. Motivations change.

It was also a no-win question. Anything less than a definitive answer and the speculation machine would already be running amok. The only way to placate the masses (and Bucks fans) was to handle it exactly how Giannis did. He said he understood why LeBron James and Kevin Durant might leave for better situations but added that he's happy where he is.

Antetokounmpo has three years remaining on his contract with the Bucks, so this shouldn't be a conversation we'll need to be revisiting anytime soon. But if Milwaukee can't make itself a contender in this barren version of the Eastern Conference, those greener pastures may begin to sound better sooner rather than later.