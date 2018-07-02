Anthony Tolliver, Timberwolves Reportedly Nearing Contract Agreement

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves and free-agent forward Anthony Tolliver are reportedly nearing a one-year contract agreement.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the news of the contract, which will be for between $5-6 million.

Tolliver, 33, spent last season with the Detroit Pistons. He averaged 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, hitting 43.6 percent of his shots from three-point range.

The 10-year NBA veteran has played for nine teams. He previously played for the Timberwolves from 2010-11 to 2011-2012.

Minnesota needs to add a floor-spacer to its big man rotation after it renounced the rights to Nemanja Bjelica, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bjelica is a few years younger than Tolliver and arguably a better player, but it appears Tom Thibodeau and Co. want to go in a different direction.

Look for Tolliver to slot in with the 20.5 minutes per night Bjelica got last season.