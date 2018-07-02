Anthony Tolliver, Timberwolves Reportedly Nearing Contract Agreement

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond and guard Reggie Jackson pour water on forward Anthony Tolliver as Tolliver is interviewed after the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves and free-agent forward Anthony Tolliver are reportedly nearing a one-year contract agreement.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the news of the contract, which will be for between $5-6 million. 

Tolliver, 33, spent last season with the Detroit Pistons. He averaged 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, hitting 43.6 percent of his shots from three-point range.

The 10-year NBA veteran has played for nine teams. He previously played for the Timberwolves from 2010-11 to 2011-2012.

Minnesota needs to add a floor-spacer to its big man rotation after it renounced the rights to Nemanja Bjelica, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bjelica is a few years younger than Tolliver and arguably a better player, but it appears Tom Thibodeau and Co. want to go in a different direction.

Look for Tolliver to slot in with the 20.5 minutes per night Bjelica got last season.

Related

    Nerlens Noel Reportedly Signs with OKC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nerlens Noel Reportedly Signs with OKC

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe: Lonzo Now Has Pressure on Him with LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe: Lonzo Now Has Pressure on Him with LeBron

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Favors Signs $36M Deal to Stay with Jazz

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Favors Signs $36M Deal to Stay with Jazz

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking LeBron's Top 10 Plays Last Year

    Video Play Button
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking LeBron's Top 10 Plays Last Year

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report