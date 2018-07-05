Every MLB Team's Nightmare 2018 Trade-Deadline Scenario

0 of 30

With the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline just weeks away, every team in Major League Baseball has its priorities for the heart of the summer trade season.

What would it look like if none of them get what they want or need?

We're going to answer that by diving into each team's nightmare trade-deadline scenario. For contenders, this means missing out on specific players or failing to address major needs. For noncontenders, it means failing to cash in valuable trade chips. For teams in the middle, it involves inaction.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.