Belgium Complete Dramatic Comeback, Defeat Japan 3-2 at 2018 World Cup

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Belgium secured their place in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a dramatic 3-2 win over Japan on Monday at the Rostov Arena in Russia.

Goals from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui had put Japan ahead 2-0, but Belgium hit back through Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini before Nacer Chadli won it in the 94th minute.

Belgium Exposed as Overrated World Cup Darlings

Belgium were expected to make light work of Japan but instead found themselves on the brink of a huge shock after going 2-0 down after 52 minutes.

Japan got their tactics spot-on and deservedly took the lead after defending well, pressing Belgium and taking their chances when they came.

In contrast Belgium flattered to deceive and created little initially despite the presence of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku in the starting lineup.

Goal's Carlo Garganese offered his view on De Bruyne:

Vertonghen was guilty of some sloppy defending for Japan's opener, and he was a little fortunate to pull one back with a header that looped over goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima.

Football writer Tom Williams offered his view of the goal:

The goal gave Belgium momentum, and Roberto Martinez's substitutes, Chadli and Fellaini, also had an impact as Belgium were more direct in the closing stages.

Fellaini headed home Hazard's cross off a corner, and as Japan tired, the Red Devils began to dominate. A late De Bruyne surge found Thomas Meunier, whose cross was tapped home by Chadli to seal the win.

It completed the comeback for Belgium but will do little to dismiss their reputation of underachievers. Martinez has one of the strongest squads in the tournament to choose from, but the feeling remains that he is not getting the best out of his players.

What's Next

Belgium will take on Brazil on Friday at the Kazan Arena. Japan's next game is an international friendly against Costa Rica in September.