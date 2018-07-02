Youth Soccer Team Found Alive After 9 Days Trapped in Thailand Cave

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Members of a youth soccer team and their coach have been found alive following nine days spent trapped in a cave in Thailand, per CNN's Kocha Olarn and Lauren Said-Moorhouse.

All 12 players of the team known as Wild Boar, as well as their coach, were located in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system on Monday.

The rescue efforts at the Thaum Luang Nang Non cave have so far involved international assistance from the "US, China, Australia and the UK," according to Olarn and Said-Moorhouse.

They also reported how divers from the Thai Navy SEALs have been involved in locating the trapped team-mates. While Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said everybody is safe, he also detailed how there is a long way to go before the players and their coach can be removed from the scene:

"We will drain all water out from the cave then we will take all 13 people out of the cave. We are now planning how to send nurse and doctor inside the cave to check their health and movement. We will work all night."

Doctors adept at diving have since arrived on the scene, aiming to "stabilize" the boys before the final steps of the rescue can take place, journalist Tim Newton told CNN.

The team has been missing since Saturday, June 23, after getting stuck in the tunnels due to treacherous weather. Classmates had held vigils for the safe return of the team:

Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has reassured families of those missing, per Richard C. Paddock and Ryn Jirenuwat of the New York Times: "Until they come out, the officers will never abandon them."

Attention will now turn to the intricate process of safely extricating those trapped.