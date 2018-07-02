BS Meter on Latest NBA Free Agency Rumors

0 of 5

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Big names have already been scooped off the NBA free-agent pile for big dollars since July 1, but there are plenty of stars still waiting to decide their destinations for 2018-19, and Twitter is buzzing about every single one of them.

When assessing these guys, we try to keep rumors and speculation separate. A rumor means that someone close to the player or organization has told a reporter something to indicate interest at least one way.

Speculation is a writer pondering what might happen and is absent any actual communication with the team or a player's camp.

Rumors aren't always credible. An agent might be trying to up the price of his player, or a team might be trying to improve its position in a trade. So even with rumors, there is a certain amount of B.S. But here, we have a B.S. meter to indicate just how much smoke is being blown. We ranked the rumors for the top players still available on a scale of 1 to 10 (with a 1 being true and a 10 being total B.S.).

They are listed here in order of least to most likely to happen.