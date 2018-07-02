Serena Williams Beats Arantxa Rus in Straight Sets in Return to Wimbledon

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Serena Williams made a successful return to Wimbledon as she beat Holland's Arantxa Rus in straight sets on Monday.

The 25th seed is playing on the grass at SW19 for the first time since returning to the game after maternity leave, and she won 7-5, 6-3 to safely progress to the second round.

Wimbledon welcomed Williams back to SW19 after an absence of 724 days:

The American began with a double fault but shrugged off any early nerves by going on to hold serve and then converting her first break point to move into a 2-0 lead.

However, Rus hit back by breaking and levelling at 2-2. Freelance writer Ben Rothenberg noted the conditions out on Court 1:

The set stayed on serve until the closing stages with an animated Williams clearly frustrated with her performance and vocal in expressing her displeasure.

The former champion managed to earn two set points on the Rus serve at 6-5, and although the Dutch player saved the first, an overhit forehand handed Williams the break and the first set.

Freelance writer Tumaini Carayol offered his view of the first set:

The second set did not start smoothly for Williams as Rus secured an early break at 2-1 from 15-40 down. Yet the American kept going and managed to wear Rus down with her powerful groundstrokes as she broke back at 3-3.

The American seemed to smell victory as she started to dominate with some precise hitting which Rus had no answer to.

Another break followed, which allowed Williams to serve for the match, but Rus did not make it easy for her to close it out. The 36-year-old finally converted her sixth match point to book her place in the second round.

The former world No. 1 offered her view after the match, per Rothenberg:

Williams is not at her best yet, but she will gain confidence from coming through a tough opener. If she can find some momentum in the early rounds, she will prove a dangerous opponent.