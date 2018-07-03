World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Times, Live Stream for Tuesday's Round-of-16 Matches

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

England will need to overcome a tricky Colombia team in the final match of the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

The Three Lions meet Los Cafeteros at Moscow's Spartak Stadium after finishing second in Group G, while the South Americans topped Group H.

Before England and Colombia compete for a place in the last eight, Sweden will meet Switzerland in Saint Petersburg, with the winner left to wait on the outcome of the later game for their quarter-final opponent.

Tuesday, July 3

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET), BBC One/Fox Sports 1

/10 a.m. ET), BBC One/Fox Sports 1 Colombia vs. England, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST /2 p.m. ET), ITV 1/Fox

England could come to regret blowing the group lead in their last match. A much-changed starting XI lost 1-0 to a Belgium side also featuring multiple changes.

The result meant the Three Lions were drawn against a Colombia side with several potential match-winners. There are goals in strikers Radamel Falcao, Carlos Bacca and Luis Muriel, while Juan Cuadrado is a relentless runner on the flanks.

Colombia's biggest issue will be whether there is enough quality supply from midfield for their forward line to thrive. Much will depend on the fitness of James Rodriguez, after the gifted No. 10 left the pitch early during Los Cafeteros' 1-0 win over Senegal which sealed top spot in Group H.

Coach Jose Pekerman is hopeful Rodriguez will face England, but he also talked up Muriel's ability to replace the 26-year-old if needed, per Joe Shread of Sky Sports: "Muriel is an option. He was great during the match against Senegal. He was able to change the pace, he's technically gifted and really fast. He works well with the team."

England will rely on a prolific forward line to outscore Muriel and Co. The group is led by Harry Kane, who has five goals through two matches.

Kane will see a familiar face in the form of Colombia centre-back and Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Davinson Sanchez. The 22-year-old has joined Barcelona's Yerry Mina to form an intimidating partnership at the heart of Los Cafeteros' back four.

Things should also be tight between Sweden and Switzerland, two squads adept at keeping matches close. The former used a deep defence, along with a direct, long-ball method of attack, to win Group F ahead of Mexico and vanquished holders Germany.

Similarly, the Swiss have been getting numbers behind the ball and striking suddenly on the break. The formula allowed La Nati to draw with Brazil and beat Serbia en route to progressing from Group E.

Ironically, a game likely to be defined by pragmatism will also feature two of the more dynamic attacking players at the tournament, Sweden playmaker Emil Forsberg and Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

Whichever one of these maestros gets enough time and space to dictate play will likely create the lone goal to settle the tie.