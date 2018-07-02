Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Luke Kuechly Gifted 'Madden 99 Club' Nike Cleats

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

One perk of achieving a perfect 99 rating in the Madden video game series is free swag.

EA Sports shared an image of the cleats it gifted to New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly for receiving the highest rating in "Madden NFL 19":

There are seven players who have an overall rating of 99 for this year's edition, including Gronkowski's teammate and reigning NFL MVP Tom Brady. The others are Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, Denver Browns linebacker Von Miller and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Per Owen S. Good of Polygon.com, this year marks the most 99 overall ratings since "Madden NFL 07" also had seven.

While gamers won't get a pair of specially-made cleats, they can play "Madden NFL 19" when the game hits stands Aug. 10.