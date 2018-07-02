Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping to Retain Julius Randle After Signing LeBron James

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers and free-agent forward Julius Randle are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss a potential contract.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Randle "has excitement" about returning to the Lakers after the team signed LeBron James.

Randle, 23, is a restricted free agent, so the Lakers have matching rights to any offer sheet he could sign with another team.

