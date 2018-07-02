Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping to Retain Julius Randle After Signing LeBron James

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The Lakers won in overtime 122-112. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Reed Saxon/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers and free-agent forward Julius Randle are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss a potential contract.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Randle "has excitement" about returning to the Lakers after the team signed LeBron James.

Randle, 23, is a restricted free agent, so the Lakers have matching rights to any offer sheet he could sign with another team.

          

