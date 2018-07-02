Nike to Remove LeBron James Banner in Cleveland After He Leaves Cavs for Lakers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The famous LeBron James banner that hangs on the Sherwin-Williams building in downtown Cleveland will be no more.

Per Kevin Kleps of Crain's Cleveland Business, Nike will remove it this week.

On Sunday night, Klutch Sports Group announced James agreed to a four-year deal worth $154 million to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nike brought back the James banner in 2014 when he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, though it was slightly different from the original one that hung in the city during his first run with the team.

The first used the slogan "We are all witnesses" above James' signature pose, his arms spread wide after he throws baby powder into the air. The second one featured James in the same pose, but he was turned away from the camera, and "Cleveland" was on the back of his jersey, signifying his commitment to bring the city a championship.

James accomplished that goal in 2016, leading the Cavs to their first NBA title with a historic 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors.