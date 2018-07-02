Jeremy Lin Trade Rumors: Nets Not Shopping PG Despite $12.5M Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

Injured Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin watches against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are not actively shopping Jeremy Lin this summer despite the veteran guard carrying a $12.5 million salary for 2018-19.

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reported the Nets are satisfied with standing pat with their roster.

Lin, who turns 30 in August, played in only one game last season after suffering a ruptured patella tendon in the Nets opener.

       

